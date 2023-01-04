Rishabh Pant brought to Mumbai for treatment

January 04, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Star India batter Rishabh Pant was shifted from Dehradun hospital to a Mumbai hospital where he will undergo extensive treatment for his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle, sources in the BCCI said on January 4.

Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider.

Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, a severely-bruised back along with injuries in his knee and ankle.

While most injuries are superficial, the worrying factor will be the ankle and knee as he got treated at Max, Dehradun.

However, being a centrally-contracted BCCI cricketer, his injury treatment was the board's prerogative.

The MRIs of his injured knee and ankle couldn't be performed as there was extensive swelling and hence the degree of tear is yet to be ascertained.

However, it is understood that any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketer will be done by BCCI's list of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA led by Dr. Nitin Patel.