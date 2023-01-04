ADVERTISEMENT

Rishabh Pant set to be shifted to Mumbai for treatment of his ligament injury

January 04, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - New Delhi

Any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for Rishabh Pant will be done by BCCI's list of doctors

PTI

Cricketer Rishabh Pant receives treatment at a hospital after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Star India batter Rishabh Pant will be shifted from Dehradun hospital to a Mumbai hospital where he will undergo extensive treatment for his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle, sources in the BCCI said on January 4.

"Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and to decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the U.K. or U.S.," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider.

Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, a severely-bruised back along with injuries in his knee and ankle.

While most injuries are superficial, the worrying factor will be the ankle and knee as he got treated at Max, Dehradun.

However, being a centrally-contracted BCCI cricketer, his injury treatment was the board's prerogative.

The MRIs of his injured knee and ankle couldn't be performed as there was extensive swelling and hence the degree of tear is yet to be ascertained.

However, it is understood that any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketer will be done by BCCI's list of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA led by Dr. Nitin Patel.

