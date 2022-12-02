Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare: reports

December 02, 2022 03:32 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - PERTH

Former Australia cricket captain Ricky Ponting was commentating during the Australia-West Indies Test when he felt uneasy

Reuters

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart problem | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first Test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports in Australian media said.

According to the reports, Ponting left the Perth Stadium around lunchtime after feeling unwell.

Reports added that the 47-year-old, who is part of the Seven Network's commentary team for Australia's two-Test home series against West Indies, told colleagues he was feeling alright but went to hospital as a precaution.

"Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media.

"It’s not yet known if Ponting will return to commentate on Saturday, or the remainder of the Test."

Ponting, who retired from international cricket in 2012, played 168 tests for Australia and is one of cricket's most successful captains with 48 victories in 77 tests.

Since retiring, he has coached the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

