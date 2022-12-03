Ricky Ponting returns to commentary box after health scare

December 03, 2022 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - PERTH

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting complained of chest pain during Day 3 of the Australia-West Indies Test match in Perth.

Reuters

Ricky Ponting. File photo

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting returned to the commentary booth for the first Test against West Indies on Saturday after suffering a health scare while on the job on day three at Perth Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ponting, who was rushed to hospital on Friday after having chest pains while commentating for the Seven Network, said it had been a "little scary moment".

"I was sitting through the comms (commentary) box halfway through the stint, then I got a couple of really short, sharp pains through my chest," the 47-year-old said on Seven's broadcast at Perth Stadium before the start of day four.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I sort of tried to stretch it out and get rid of it."

Ponting said he finished his commentary stint but felt a "bit lightheaded and dizzy" and lost balance when he stood to move to the back of the box.

He said he then alerted fellow commentator Justin Langer, his former Australia team mate, and a Channel Seven producer, before arriving at hospital some 10-15 minutes later.

Ponting did not offer any details on his condition or the cause of his chest pains.

"It's good to see the little fella not being the tough guy, not being the ice man, reaching out to one of his friends," Langer, standing alongside Ponting, said on Saturday's broadcast.

Sounding in good spirits, the former batsman nicknamed "Punter" said he was ready to plough back into work.

"I feel great this morning, I'm all shiny and new this morning," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / Australia

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US