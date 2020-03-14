Cricket

Richardson cleared of virus

Kane Richardson.

Kane Richardson.   | Photo Credit: PrashantNakwe

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has, however, tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club said

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has been cleared of a suspected coronavirus infection and rejoined his teammates at the SCG on Friday. Richardson, who returned from South Africa with the ODI squad, was isolated and tested as a precaution after developing a mild sore throat.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has, however, tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the first-team squad set to self-isolate as a result.

The club’s Hale End training centre has been temporarily closed and the Premier League announced it would hold an emergency club meeting on Friday.

Arsenal is scheduled to play Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, the game likely to be postponed.

The Cricket Australia website said Richardson had returned a negative result to COVID-19 testing.

He was released from his hotel room quarantine to travel to the SCG to join the rest of the squad for the opening ODI against New Zealand.

