Returning to its fortress should stoke the fire in CSK’s belly 

April 03, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Chennai

Death bowling is an area of concern for the home team as it takes on Lucknow Super Giants which is coming off from a win

S. Dipak Ragav

Vital cog: Stokes’ contribution with the bat will be crucial for CSK.  | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chennai Super Kings, returning to its fortress at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since 2019, will hope to get the better of Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

CSK lost the season opener in Ahmedabad to Gujarat Titans by five wickets and will need to come up with an improved overall performance to tackle the Super Giants’ challenge.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad laid the platform with a brilliant 92, none of the other batters complemented him, and Super Kings ended up with a sub-par total which proved costly in the end.

Similarly, death bowling is an area of concern with an inexperienced pace attack.

However, the pitch at Chepauk, which has traditionally assisted spin, should favour the home team and paper over the cracks in its bowling department. A lot rides on left-arm spinners Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja to give breakthroughs during the middle overs.

On the other hand, Super Giants come into the game on the back of a thumping 50-run win over the Delhi Capitals in its first match.

Fiery pace

The West Indian contingent of Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran led LSG’s charge with the bat before Mark Wood sealed it with a brilliant five-wicket haul. Wood’s fiery pace could pose a big challenge for the Super Kings’ top order.

But before whatever happens over 40 overs on Monday, expect the biggest cheers reverberating across the stadium when M.S. Dhoni walks to the centre for the toss. It is the moment fans in the city have been waiting patiently for the last few years. A CSK win will just be the icing on the cake.

