Rest of India meets Mumbai in a battle of equals

The camaraderie and the bonhomie between Mumbai and the Rest of India (RoI) squad members was natural and evident.

Published - October 01, 2024 04:53 am IST - Lucknow

Amol Karhadkar,Amol Yashwant Karhadkar 10712

Khaleel Ahmed gave Shardul Thakur a warm hug when they came across each other at the practice facility in the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Prithvi Shaw during his chat with Abhimanyu Easwaran proudly introduced the senior opener to “Virar boy” Ayush Mhatre. While Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad were involved in a candid chat with each other on either side of the customary captains’ briefing with match officials.

The camaraderie and the bonhomie between Mumbai and the Rest of India (RoI) squad members was natural and evident. Come Tuesday, however, and the competitive side of the individuals and the groups – something that didn’t come to the fore as much during the Duleep Trophy with a tweaked format – will be on display as the inter-state season will kind of kick off with the Z.R. Irani Cup tie.

The Duleep Trophy may have got the domestic First Class going but the sense of playing for the team’s cause will kick in from Tuesday as Mumbai try and regain the Irani Cup – not trophy, as it is loosely referred to – after almost three decades.

Beating a mighty Rest of India – with an ensemble of available stars in India – is considered to be the ultimate test for a Ranji champion side. It is the dream start to their Ranji title defence that Rahane and Co. can aspire for. Having last won the Irani tie way back in 1997-98, Rahane’s Mumbai will be keen on adding another silverware to its rich trophy cabinet.

But even Rahane will realise the task is easier said than done. If his side will be bolstered with the presence of Sarfaraz Khan – released from India’s Test squad on Monday evening – he will know that RoI will also have Yash Dayal and Dhruv Jurel at its disposal.

Their addition will mean additional selection woes for both the camps. It will be interesting to see if Mumbai hand debut to promising youngster Mhatre or Siddhesh Lad will don the Lion’s crest in a First Class match after four years.

Beyond the team make-up, bigger selection battles will be on display, with an eye on a plane to Australia. That Australia selection tussle could well work as perfect topping for what appears to be a clash poised to live up to its billing. 

The squads

Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Capt.), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Vice-capt.), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias. Ends

Published - October 01, 2024 04:53 am IST

sport / cricket

