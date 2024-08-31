Respect in retrospect: assessing Shikhar Dhawan’s standing among India’s openers

India’s opening gambit in cricket is often seen as the hallowed preserve of four iconic batters. In Tests, there is no escaping the greatness of Sunil Gavaskar and the audacity of Virender Sehwag. And in limited-overs cricket, specifically ODIs, look no further than the genius of Sachin Tendulkar and the voracious run-appetite of Rohit Sharma.

However, in a team-sport, even if individuals gain a massive halo and inspire youngsters to follow in their footsteps, there is no escaping the need for a good partner. Gavaskar was blessed to have the obduracy of Chetan Chauhan, Aunshuman Gaekwad and fleetingly Arun Lal. Towards the end of his storied career, the Mumbaikar had K. Srikkanth as his aggressive counter.

Formidable alliances

Sehwag initially had Aakash Chopra and later the celebrated Gautam Gambhir, truly a Delhi troika with varying shades in batsmanship and temperament. Tendulkar, meanwhile, forged a formidable alliance with Sourav Ganguly, and later found in Sehwag, a kindred spirit. And for Rohit, look no further than Shikhar Dhawan. The latter slotted into that cherished ‘southpaw opener’ zone of ODIs, an area lit up by the finesse of Ganguly and the fiery blade of Adam Gilchrist.

For a generation of fans, the West Indian duo of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes was the go-to combination when it came to enduring openers, be it Tests or ODIs. Subsequently every pair that walked out, in whites or coloured attire, across the cricketing globe, felt the pressure of comparison. Still, Tendulkar and Ganguly, and their successors Rohit and Dhawan carved a space unique for themselves in ODIs.

Within this quartet of Indian batters, Dhawan perhaps never got the attention he deserved. Tendulkar was always the maestro, Ganguly, a feisty skipper, and both could bowl too, and that further embellished their respective legacies. At the other end of the spectrum, Rohit has always revealed a hunger for ‘Daddy Hundreds’, the kind that deflated rivals and set off Diwali fireworks in the stands; additionally, he is an astute captain.

Dhawan, who retired last Saturday (August 24) through a sweet video posted on his social media platforms, was perhaps seen as a lesser star, much like S. Venkataraghavan among the famous spin-quartet of yore. An individual shadowed by others isn’t new to cricket. The legendary Rahul Dravid had the dazzling brilliance of Tendulkar to contend with; equally, in vital partnerships, it was V.V.S. Laxman, who mostly walked away with the plaudits. Yet, Dravid found his path, formed his legacy and remains a bulwark in the batting pantheon.

Dhawan took his time to graduate to the senior India colours even if he was an outstanding under-19 player, soon expected to rub shoulders with M.S. Dhoni and the rest. The left-hander first turned out for India in 2010. It was an ODI at Visakhapatnam against the visiting Aussies. The salty air over the coastal metropolis was tinged with expectations and Dhoni fuelled it further by praising the imminent debutant Dhawan.

The opener, though, was dismissed for a duck. An expected growth story seemed to be vaporising even before the ink had dried on paper. But Dhawan hung in and made the same opposition pay a heavy price when he made his Test debut against the men from Down Under at Mohali in 2013. The result was a 187, all quicksilver runs, exaggerated celebrations, endearing smiles, and Dhawan was here to stay.

The opener’s life

Openers never have it easy, especially stepping out on day one, against fresh pacers on a surface yet to be judged, while the middle-order allows the teabags to gently infuse into cups of hot water inside the dressing room. And in the second dig, there is no time to rest sore legs after a long fielding stint and perhaps allow the mind to wander.

In the books on classical batsmanship, men atop the batting tree were expected to defend and set the base for the number three and four batters to cash in. Dhawan obviously was more in tune with the trend of modern openers setting an aggressive tone, both in Tests and limited-overs cricket. The graceful David Gower and the gritty Allan Border defined two ends of batting aesthetics when it came to the southpaws of the 1980s and early 1990s. Dhawan wasn’t someone who could be placed in this either-or classification.

He was unique in his own inimitable way. He hustled runs, cut, pulled, drove and often charged out to spinners and pacers, and was nimble enough to either press forward and loft or move sideways and whip one over fine-leg. Fielding restrictions in limited-overs cricket offered him the freedom to find untenanted spaces during the initial overs.

Placed tenth among India’s highest run-getters in ODIs, Dhawan finished with 6,793 at a fine average of 44.11, with 17 tons and a remarkable strike-rate of 91.35 further adding to his glory. He was a debonair ODI star, a key to India’s 2013 Champions Trophy triumph in England, and one who always found his voice in ICC tournaments.

More importantly, Dhawan forged a bond with his friend Rohit. If the Delhiite was all sunshine and Punjabi pop, Rohit was this laconic star, oscillating between the cover-drive and a desire to be in the shadows. They had meals together on tours, shared a good laugh, and this kinship spilled onto the turf. Together they stitched 5,148 runs, averaging 45.55, and are placed fourth in the all-time list of opening partnerships, one that has Tendulkar and Ganguly atop the pole.

In his element

But in Tests, with its added scrutiny, this desire to get off the starting blocks at breakneck speed often cost Dhawan his wicket. Still his 2,315 runs studded with seven hundreds in 34 Tests offered some welcome stability, often in association with M. Vijay at the other end. In T20Is and in the Indian Premier League, Dhawan was in his element too.

He was always ready, be it to open or to lead when his fellow batting stars skipped a few low-profile ODIs overseas. Much like Yuvraj Singh and now Mohammed Siraj, Dhawan always came across as this player who genuinely cherished the achievements of his teammates. It did not matter if he was in form or fighting for a place in the eleven, Gabbar was always in good spirits, twirling his moustache, slapping his thigh and teaching his mates some groovy steps.

Many bowlers too danced to his tunes on the field and it was no surprise that the great Dale Steyn congratulated Dhawan on a fine career. A late bloomer in international cricket, Dhawan finally ceded territory at 38. He will be remembered as this flamboyant opener in ODIs and a reasonably effective one in Tests. His tale will always be a story of respect in retrospect, and his teammates will miss him, at the crease and while filming Instagram reels!