Cricket

‘Remain not out in every game’

Mandeep.  

KXIP opener Mandeep Singh, grieving the death of his father, said he was glad to have fulfilled one of his wishes — remaining unbeaten while steering the side to victory.

“My father used to tell me that ‘you should remain not out in every game’ and that is what I wanted to do today [Monday],” Mandeep told the IPL’s official website after the win against KKR.

“Even before the match, I told Rahul ‘let me play my game, even if I take a few balls I can win matches for the team.’ I think my father would be really happy that I finished the game,” he said.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020

