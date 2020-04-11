Reliving Eden while relaxing with family: V.V.S. Laxman

The genius is at work, but in a different sport. Cricketing great V.V.S. Laxman, who is trying his hand at table tennis, is hosting the ‘VVS Cup’ at home, featuring his family members.

“It is good to be with the kids in what is obviously the longest break of my career, though for an unfortunate reason as the whole world is battling COVID-19,” said the 45-year-old Laxman in a chat with The Hindu on Saturday.

Being active

Asked how he was spending time during the lockdown, he said: “we are playing table tennis, carrom and chess. It is important to be active, especially when you are confined indoors.

“I am making the most of this break by reading books, watching films and some cricketing moments, including my own. The whole family saw the Kolkata Test innings — 281 against Australia in 2001 — again. It is a different feeling to watch it now as the kids have grown up,” said the stylish batsman.

“We also enjoyed watching my ODI hundred in Lahore (2004) and the 2007 Johannesburg Test victory (where he scored a crucial 73 in the second innings).”

Cricket runs in the family as Laxman’s son Sarvajit has shown talent, scoring two half-centuries in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) league recently.

A Warner fan

“My son is a left-hander and a fan of David Warner. He seems to be enjoying his game. I am trying to teach him a few things on the art of batting,” said Laxman. “Obviously, he cannot have a better mentor than his father!”

About bringing up his children, he said: “We are trying to inculcate values, teaching them not to take things for granted and also be good human beings.

“This is the most enjoyable phase. When I was in town earlier, I was either busy with my commitments, or my wife Sailaja was busy with her schedule at the 1st Innings Play School started by us.”

Laxman is also involved in various awareness campaigns, appealing to the citizens to stay indoors.