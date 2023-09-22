HamberMenu
Redfern to become first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class cricket match in Britain

Sue Redfern will become the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class cricket match in Britain next week

September 22, 2023

AP
Sue Redfern, who played 21 times for England from 1995-99, has been appointed for the County Championship fixture between Glamorgan and Derbyshire. File

Sue Redfern, who played 21 times for England from 1995-99, has been appointed for the County Championship fixture between Glamorgan and Derbyshire. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sue Redfern will become the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class cricket match in England and Wales next week.

Redfern, who played 21 times for England from 1995-99, has been appointed for the County Championship fixture between Glamorgan and Derbyshire starting Tuesday.

Two years ago, she was the first woman to officiate at a home England men’s match — as the fourth official for the T20 international against Sri Lanka. She was the first woman to umpire a T20 Blast game when Gloucestershire played Middlesex in Bristol this season.

“I have worked hard to earn this opportunity,” Redfern said, “and I look forward to taking the next step in my career by umpiring a men’s first-class match.

“That has been an ambition of mine for a long time and, while it is a new challenge that will test me, I know that I am ready for it. Umpiring has become such a fulfilling part of my life and while my focus is on being the best umpire I can be, I hope my journey can also be an inspiration to others.”

Redfern was the first woman to be awarded a full-time contract by the England and Wales Cricket Board last year.

