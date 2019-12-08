Recent loses to Karnataka not a concern for Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar was not overly concerned by Tamil Nadu’s defeats to Karnataka in the final of the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments this season.

The Tamil Nadu captain said, “It’s a completely different format and it is a new game. Whatever happened is done and dusted.”

About meeting Karnataka Vijay Shankar said, “The matches have always been high in intensity. It is bat versus ball but it is a lot more than that when it is against Karnataka.”

Asked about the pitch, Vijay Shankar replied, “It looks good for batting. But you never know with rain around the corner.”

Vijay Shankar was pleased that most senior players would be available for most part of the season. “It is a great opportunity to learn for all of us. With [coach] D. Vasu sir’s experience too, there is a lot to learn and imbibe.”

Queried about the absence of batsmen K.L. Rahul Nadu and Manish Pandey, busy with India duties, and injured pacemen Abhimanyu Mithun and Prasidh Krishna, Karnataka captain Karun Nair said, “We will obviously miss them but it’s an opportunity for others to stand up and do well for Karnataka.”

On his Indian comeback plans, Karun said, “I have worked a lot harder on my batting this year. I have played a lot more number of balls in practice. It was there to be seen during the Duleep Trophy, where I did quite well. I am looking forward to the new season.”

Karun said off-spinner K. Gowtham will be joining the squad on Sunday evening.