Recent happenings won’t have an effect: Latif

Former Pakistan skipper say India has a strong base in IPL

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif reckons that change of guard in Indian cricket won’t adversely affect its brand since the country has enough depth in talent apart from financial might to withstand the churning.

The manner in which all the recent developments occurred and the controversy created presented a poor picture of Indian cricket. However Latif said none of it should adversely affect Indian cricket.

“They have a strong base in the IPL and Indian cricket is now established as financially very strong so eventually I don’t think these recent changes or happenings should have any bearing on Indian cricket as a brand,” Latif said on the ‘Cricket Baaz’ Youtube channel.

Depends on Rohit

“I think a lot now depends on how Rohit Sharma handles the team but he has his own style of leading the side and has already achieved a lot with Mumbai Indians.

“It remains to be seen how motivated he will be to captain in Tests. Kohli brought energy and purpose to his captaincy and team.”

Latif though felt the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) erred in removing Kohli as captain of the one-day team.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman said it was never easy to change a captain who has been around there as a leader for so many years.