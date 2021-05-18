Cricket

Received death threats after 2011 World Cup exit: du Plessis

Faf du Plessis...testing times a decade ago.  

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has revealed that he and his wife received death threats after a mix-up with AB de Villiers led to the latter’s run out during their 2011 World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand.

“I received death threats after that (match). My wife received death threats. We turned on social media and we were blown away. It became very personal. There were some very offensive things said that I won’t repeat,” du Plessis was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“It makes you introverted towards people and you put a shield up. All players go through this and it forces us to keep our circles very small.

“It’s why I’ve worked so hard on creating a safe space within our camp,” he added.

