Cricket

Recalled Hafeez aims for T20 World Cup before retiring

Mohammad Hafeez. File

Mohammad Hafeez. File   | Photo Credit: AFp

more-in

The 39-year-old allrounder expected his recall.

Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez regards the home series against Bangladesh next week as an audition for the Twenty20 World Cup squad before he exits international cricket.

"My personal plan is that I should play for Pakistan on the basis of fitness and performance,” Hafeez said on Friday. “I want to play the World Twenty20 and then I want to make an exit from international cricket.”

The T20 World Cup is in October in Australia.

The 39-year-old allrounder expected his recall and believed he could groom youngsters in the team.

"Well, (selection was) not a surprise to me to be honest because I’m always available for the team,” he said. “There are more youngsters than seniors (in the team) so it will be great for us to share the experience with them and let them express themselves in a way so they can perform and do well for a long period of time.”

"I’m ready to retest again and I am waiting for it,” Hafeez said. “Hopefully it will be done soon.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
cricket
Pakistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 5:48:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/recalled-hafeez-aims-for-t20-world-cup-before-retiring/article30586809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY