Recalled Hafeez aims for T20 World Cup before retiring

Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez regards the home series against Bangladesh next week as an audition for the Twenty20 World Cup squad before he exits international cricket.

"My personal plan is that I should play for Pakistan on the basis of fitness and performance,” Hafeez said on Friday. “I want to play the World Twenty20 and then I want to make an exit from international cricket.”

The T20 World Cup is in October in Australia.

The 39-year-old allrounder expected his recall and believed he could groom youngsters in the team.

"Well, (selection was) not a surprise to me to be honest because I’m always available for the team,” he said. “There are more youngsters than seniors (in the team) so it will be great for us to share the experience with them and let them express themselves in a way so they can perform and do well for a long period of time.”

"I’m ready to retest again and I am waiting for it,” Hafeez said. “Hopefully it will be done soon.”