Reardon’s knock in vain

Nathan Reardon’s bold batting took him within four short of a century before Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan snared him as the islanders registered a thrilling seven-run win over Australia at the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Tillakaratne had removed Mark Rosgrove and Travis Birt in one over, finishing with three wickets, after Chaminda Vaas struck off the third ball, forcing opener Michael Klinger to edge to slip.

Australia bounced back from 30 for five in the seventh over to come within sight of an unlikely victory, thanks to No. 6 Reardon (96 off 53 balls, 9x4, 5x6).

Earlier, Xavier Doherty had struck early for the Aussies, sending back Dilshan and Marvan Atapattu in the PowerPlay overs. Veteran Romesh Kaluwitharana, however, kept the scoreboard ticking with big shots. Monday is a rest day.

The scores: Sri Lanka 161/8 in 20 overs (Romesh Kaluwitharana 30, Chaamara Kapugedera 28, Xavier Doherty 2-28, Jason Krejza 2-37, Brad Hodge 2-18) bt Australia 154 in 19.5 overs (Nathan Reardon 96, Tillakaratne Dilshan 3-35, Rangana Herath 2-5, Farveez Maharoof 2-28).