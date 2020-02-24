IPL 2020: Hey CSK fans, are you ready to whistle?

It’s an oft-asked question: what gives teams in sport their identity? Does it depend on how entertaining they are? Is it the drive of the players? How many trophies they have won? Or, could it be how they redefine tactics and give new meaning to the game? The answers are many and yet all valid. Such is the ability of sport to draw loyalty.

When it comes to the Chennai Super Kings though, the answer is simple. Fans make CSK what they are. Over the years, fandom for the IPL team — through ups and downs, and the gloriously disruptive soap opera that supporting them has been — has grown to such iconic levels that it is difficult to define the team without their fans. The essence of CSK’s fandom is now woven into the very fabric of Chennai’s culture: from old-world idlikadais, where thathas debate if the bowling attack is good enough over morning coffee, to college-goers in glitzy bars hoping they will get to watch Dhoni lift the title one last time before he retires.

Little surprise then that the players themselves attribute much of their success to the fans. Chepauk, with all its chants and hoots on matchdays, has grown into a sporting nightmare for opposition teams. With preparation for the new IPL season underway, CSK is the theme of the city all over again, as Chennai dons various shades of yellow and fans dust out their jerseys, ready to bring down the stadium. We meet some of the team’s most colourful fans:

Prabhu Damodharan, President of the Whistle Podu Army

I think the one event that is on everyone’s minds is watching MS [Dhoni] lead the team again. It has been a long break for him from the Indian team, and after everything he has achieved with us, it’s going to be fascinating to see how his season unfolds. Traditionally, CSK are slow starters and pick up momentum as the IPL progresses, but in the last two tournaments we have been aggressive right out of the gate. If the extra Chepauk stands are also opened, it will be a big boon for close to 12,000 fans who can occupy that space and make the atmosphere even more deafening. I think [Suresh] Raina is going to be our key player this season; he is someone who doesn’t need much time to get going, and also we have a genuine pace bowler in Josh Hazlewood who can give anyone a run for their money. What’s not to love?

Lydian Nadhaswaram, pianist and composer

I’ve been supporting CSK since 2012 actually, which is most of my life! In fact, I’ve even created my own piano composition of the iconic Chennai Super Kings theme song as a testament to my fandom for them. I’m really looking forward to see Dhoni play again this season. Moreover, I have a goal: to meet the entire team together and play my CSK theme for them as a tribute.

Sanjai Prabhoo, dance crew, The Insiders

Our choreography that was dedicated to CSK was special because no crew had been allowed into the stadium prior to us, and for the first time we got to shoot the video at Chepauk. The response was great — it was a mixture of freestyle and western — and we even got innovative during the choreo using bats and balls. The video struck a chord with CSK fans everywhere. The plan for this season will be to celebrate Dhoni. It is probably going to be his last season, and it is going to be emotional in so many ways. So all we can do is give him the send-off he deserves. Apart from MSD, I think Jadeja will be one of our most integral players this season, who will give a boost to chances of winning the title.

Murali Vijay, cricketer and former CSK player

More than a team, CSK is a family. So everyone is very connected with each other. Fans too are part of this family. The entire Chepauk stadium will be open to fans this season, so it is going to be even more magical.

Navneeth Sundar, composer, keyboard player and iPad musician

Chennai has a huge cricket-following crowd and, needless to say, the energy is always high and crazy. With the opening of the three stands that were earlier closed, the atmosphere at the stadium is going to be ‘mad’. It is definitely going to be 20% noisier. The IPL brings an extra ounce of energy out of Dhoni, and Chennaiites love him. Whatever he does on field will be respected, for he will always give his best for the team. It is no superstition, but when I watch the matches, CSK always win.

Roja Kannan, Bharatanatyam artiste

Bharatanatyam is so malleable that it can blend with anything, which was the biggest advantage and the best part of choreography for me. I had to use the classical form with the existing mudras and expressions to bring forth a choreography for the theme song of CSK. All my students were dressed in yellow-coloured outfits. The interesting element was to modify the mudra to convey the whistle gesture. It is the flavour of the State and soil that makes its fans unique and everything is infused with movement and melody, which makes it even more special.

Dr Vinothkumar S, Chef

For CSK’s comeback in 2018, I carved out the team’s logo on an edible pumpkin, which was recognised internationally too. The hype was extremely high and I attempted to add to it. It took over 40 minutes for the desired result. Dhoni playing for the team will bring delight to his fans, and I would love to do something new for this year’s IPL too.

(With inputs from Abhinaya S)