Ready to play IPL in empty stadiums: Harbhajan

But wants the IPL to be held as several livelihoods are dependent on it

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh says he won’t mind an IPL played in empty stadiums but the event should go ahead when the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control as several livelihoods are dependent on the it.

“Spectators are important, but if the situation arises, I don’t mind playing without them. Yes, as a player I won’t get the vibe, but this will ensure that every fan will get to watch IPL on television,” Harbhajan, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, told Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

Priority

“We will have to be cautious about everything and should prioritise players’ safety by ensuring that the match venues, team hotels, flights are properly sanitised. A lot of lives are on the line so we should organise the IPL when everything is fine,” he added.

The BCCI has suspended the IPL till April 15.

Harbhajan said he is keeping himself fit for the league as and when it happens.

“I hope that the IPL happens soon, till then I will keep myself fit,” said the 39-year-old veteran of 103 Tests.

