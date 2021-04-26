Cricket

RCB’s Zampa, Richardson withdraw from IPL due to personal reasons

Adam Zampa.  

Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have decided to withdraw from the remainder of the ongoing IPL citing personal reasons, their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Monday.

A few hours before this, another Australian, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye, left midway from the league as he feared getting “locked out” of his own country in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in India.

Also Read
Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 20 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday on 25,April 2021.

Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from IPL to support family over COVID-19

 

“Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore offers complete support to them in all the possible way we can,” the franchise said in a statement.

While leg-spinner Zampa was bought for ₹1.5 crore, RCB spent ₹4 crore to buy pacer Richardson at the players’ auction.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 10:39:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/rcbs-zampa-richardson-withdraw-from-ipl-due-to-personal-reasons/article34412121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY