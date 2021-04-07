Coronavirus | RCB’s Daniel Sams tests positive

Daniel Sams.

Devdutt Padikkal joins the squad in Chennai

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for COVID-19, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

The Australian had arrived in Chennai on April 3 with a negative test report. But he tested positive in his second test on Wednesday, and will now be in isolation at a designated medical facility, a club statement said.

The 28-year-old, who is asymptomatic, has been in quarantine since his arrival in India and hadn’t made contact with any other player or RCB staff member.

Miss two games

Sams is set to miss at least the first two games for RCB, against Mumbai Indians on April 9 and Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14.

But RCB received a boost ahead of its opener on Friday, with opener Devdutt Padikkal joining the squad. Padikkal had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 and was in isolation since then, with head coach Simon Katich telling the media on Tuesday that Padikkal needed just a negative test report before entering the bubble.

Ready for action

In a video released by the team on Twitter, Padikkal said, “As per BCCI and IPL protocol, I had to quarantine at home for two weeks. Now I have joined the camp after two negative tests, and I am feeling completely fine now, and I just can’t wait to get back.”