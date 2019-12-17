Cricket

RCB will cover all bases: Virat Kohli

RCB fans have endured a difficult few years since the side finished second in 2016

Virat Kohli on Tuesday said Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have all its bases covered heading into Thursday’s IPL auction.

RCB fans have endured a difficult few years since the side finished second in 2016. In the three years since RCB have finished last in the league table twice.

“We’ve had a few discussions to build a team around, strong core that we already have and we assure you that we are going to cover all the bases that are required and build a very strong team to have a really good season in 2020,” Kohli said in a video uploaded by his franchise.

Kohli urged fans to keep backing the team. “As you all know for the upcoming season, the auction is coming up and I want all of you to rally behind the team. The management group, Mike (Hesson) and Simon (Katich) are doing a tremendous job.”

