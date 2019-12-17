RCB will cover all bases: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Tuesday said Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have all its bases covered heading into Thursday’s IPL auction.

RCB fans have endured a difficult few years since the side finished second in 2016. In the three years since RCB have finished last in the league table twice.

“We’ve had a few discussions to build a team around, strong core that we already have and we assure you that we are going to cover all the bases that are required and build a very strong team to have a really good season in 2020,” Kohli said in a video uploaded by his franchise.

Kohli urged fans to keep backing the team. “As you all know for the upcoming season, the auction is coming up and I want all of you to rally behind the team. The management group, Mike (Hesson) and Simon (Katich) are doing a tremendous job.”