Indian Premier League 2021 | RCB starts conditioning camp

Lettin’ it rip: Mohammed Siraj in action during RCB’s nine-day conditioning camp in Chennai
Sports Reporter Bengaluru 30 March 2021 23:17 IST
Updated: 30 March 2021 23:19 IST

11 players begin training under Hesson, Katich and Bangar

Royal Challengers Bangalore began its nine-day conditioning camp ahead of the Indian Premier League, at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai on Tuesday.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj were among 11 players who started training under the watchful eyes of Mike Hesson (Director of Cricket Operations), Simon Katich (Head Coach) and Sanjay Bangar (batting consultant).

Skipper Virat Kohli is expected to fly into Chennai on April 1.

