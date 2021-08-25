Cricket

IPL 2021 | RCB signs Englishman George Garton as replacement for Kane Richardson

George Garton in full flight during the Eliminator match of The Hundred between Southern Brave Men and Trent Rockets Men at The Kia Oval on August 20, 2021 in London, England.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday roped in English fast bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian pacer Kane Richardson for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the UAE.

The uncapped left-arm quick has featured in 38 T20 matches and has taken 44 wickets with a bowling average of 20.06.

As a batsman, Garton has a batting average of 20.77 in T20s, with a strike rate of 124.66.

This will be Garton's debut season in IPL, the RCB said in a release. With this, the RCB team has made its fourth replacement.

RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.


