ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire season, replacement yet to be announced

April 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Rajat Patidar was RCB's third-highest scorer last year with 333 runs in eight matches at 55.50, including two fifties

PTI

Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore was ruled out of the entire IPL season due to an Achilles heel injury.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) top-order batter Rajat Patidar was on Tuesday ruled out of the entire IPL season due to an Achilles heel injury, dealing a big blow to the team.

The 29-year-old was RCB's third-highest scorer last year with 333 runs in eight matches at 55.50, including two fifties. He hit the fastest century by an Indian in IPL in the Qualifier 1.

"Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury," said RCB in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Shreyas Iyer to undergo surgery abroad, to miss entire IPL and WTC final

"We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet," it added.

Initially, it was thought that Patidar, who had picked up the injury prior to joining the RCB camp, would at least be available for the second half of the IPL season, but the announcement on Tuesday has added to the team's problems.

The news came at a time when Australian Josh Hazlewood, the team's second-most successful bowler with 20 wickets in 12 matches last season, has indicated that he will not be match-fit till the fourth week of April.

On Monday, RCB's England pacer Reece Topley dislocated his right shoulder while fielding during the team's eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US