IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB | Royal Challengers Bangalore favourites against struggling Chennai Super Kings

Harshal to miss Tuesday’s game; Super Kings desperate for first points

Interesting battle: The contest between Kohli and Jadeja should be exciting. Photo: SPORTZPICS/IPL

The clash between Royal Challengers and Chennai Super Kings is billed as one of the marquee matches in the Indian Premier League. While expectations are always high, the record is lopsided in favour of the Super Kings.

However, when the two sides meet here at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Tuesday, Royal Challengers, led by former CSK star Faf du Plessis, will start as firm favourites.

Hat-trick of wins

After failing to defend a high score in the first match against Punjab Kings, RCB has done well to bounce back with a hat-trick of wins.

In the last match against Mumbai Indians, the team’s bowling attack did well to take six wickets after the PowerPlay for just 29 runs, restricting MI to a modest total before Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli chased down the target easily.

While the team will miss the services of pacer Harshal Patel, who left the bubble after the game on Saturday due to a bereavement in the family, it received a boost with pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff starting training on Monday.

For the Super Kings, the stakes could not be higher with its title defence starting with a disastrous four straight losses.

The team’s main area of concern is the absence of effective wicket-taking bowlers, especially with the new ball.

In addition, the dew has blunted its spin attack spearheaded by skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

The Men in Yellow will also need the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu to step up sooner than later to resurrect its season.