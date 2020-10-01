Rayudu, Bravo back to boost CSK

Dubai

01 October 2020 22:05 IST

SRH will hope its middle-order comes good

The return to fitness of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo will boost an under-pressure Chennai Super Kings when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Friday.

Rayudu, the hero of CSK’s victory against Mumbai Indians in the opening game, missed the next two matches because of a hamstring injury. Dwayne Bravo is yet to play a game, nursing an injury he picked up in the Caribbean Premier League.

“Rayudu and Bravo are available for selection,” CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said on Thursday.

While Rayudu looks set to replace an out-of-form Murali Vijay at the top, Bravo’s availability puts M.S. Dhoni in a dilemma. Sam Curran, the West Indian’s replacement thus far, has been one of CSK’s better performers and it remains to be seen if Dhoni can find a way to play both Bravo and Curran.

For Sunrisers’ it will be important to get the middle-order to click. Kashmiri lad Abdul Samad has shown promise, but Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma need to up their games.

While Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla can prove more than a handful on the slow Dubai track, SRH has found its death-overs specialist in T. Natarajan, who can be the ideal foil for World No. 1 T20 bowler Rashid Khan.