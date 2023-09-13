Ravindra Jadeja becomes most-successful bowler for India in Asia Cup history

September 13, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Colombo

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja has surpassed Irfan Pathan to become the leading wicket-taker for India in the Asia Cup in ODI formats.

Jadeja reached the milestone in the Super Four stage match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. He took two wickets while conceding 33 runs in the match. The Indian left-arm spinner has taken 24 wickets in 18 innings overtaking Irfan Pathan's 22 scalps in 12 innings.

Kuldeep Yadav is also in the race with 19 wickets in nine innings. Overall, Jadeja is the fifth-highest wicket-taking bowler in the Asia Cup. Muthiah Muralidaran is leading the chart with 30 scalps in 24 innings.

India's bowling attack combined to end Sri Lanka's 13 ODI match unbeaten streak and seal their spot in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 with a game to spare, as the hosts were bundled out for 172 chasing a paltry target at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

While spinners from either side dominated the game, the pacers, too, played a part in India's 41-run victory over the co-hosts.

Earlier in the game, Belligerent Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka sliced through India's top order to help Sri Lanka bundle out Men in Blue for 213.

Youngster Wellalage achieved a remarkable feat as he secured his maiden 5-wicket haul, single-handedly dismantling a formidable Indian batting lineup and bagging the wicket of top batters like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

