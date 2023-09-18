HamberMenu
Ravichandran Ashwin named in India's squad for ODI series against Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin could be drafted into the Indian team for the World Cup if Axar Patel doesn't get fit before the September 28 deadline

September 18, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Ravichandran Ashwin

File photo of Ravichandran Ashwin | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Seasoned spinner R Ashwin on September 18 made a comeback to the Indian ODI team for the three-match series against Australia while senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli were rested from the first two games.

Ashwin, who last played an ODI back in January 2022 in South Africa, could be drafted into the Indian team for the World Cup if Axar Patel doesn't get fit before the September 28 deadline set by the ICC. Axar has sustained a quadriceps tear during the recently held Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar has also been included in the squad for all three games and is another back up option for the World Cup.

K L Rahul will lead the side in the first two games before Rohit returns to lead a full strength squad in the third and final ODI ahead of the World Cup beginning October 5.

The first ODI will be played in Mohali on September 22, second in Indore on September 24 and third in Rajkot on September 27.

Squad for the first two ODIs:

KL Rahul (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Indian squad for third ODI

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

