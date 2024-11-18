Ravi Shastri says first two Tests crucial for India against Australia after defeat to New Zealand

India "paid a heavy price for being a little complacent" against New Zealand and the team needs to start well in the first two Tests against Australia to put behind their unprecedented loss to New Zealand at home, believes Ravi Shastri.

The former captain and coach Shastri said India, who were caught "unawares" by New Zealand, would be hurting after the defeat which ended their unbeaten run at home that lasted over 12 years and 18 series.

"India will be smarting from that defeat in that series against New Zealand because they were caught unawares," Shastri told The ICC Review.

"They were a little complacent and they paid the price for it. But having said that, it's a very proud team, this Indian team." He said. "They would be hurting and they'd like to get back on track ASAP. The best way to bounce back from such a series, is (to) start off another series in a good manner, so the first two Test matches become extremely crucial going ahead," he added.

Shastri said India's coaching staff under head coach Gautam Gambhir will have to ensure that the players are in a "good state of mind" going into the five-Test affair starting on November 22 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

"The most important thing will be to ensure that they start off well; they keep the players in a good state of mind. That will be the most important thing for the coach," he said.

Shastri, who was India's head coach during their series wins Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21, urged India to draw confidence from those feats.

"It's playing on their mind, confidence-wise. You can't go to the negatives. Think about the positives," he said.

"Think about what you did in Australia last time around and take it ahead from there. Put what (has) happened behind you. These are different conditions and some of the tracks in Australia when you get in are probably the best to bat," Shastri said.

"I think it will be totally different, the conditions when they get out there," he added.

