India vs West Indies | Rathour expects a keenly contested T20I series

Priority is on winning, experimentation later, says batting coach

While the three-match T20I series against West Indies, starting at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, will give India opportunities to test some of its youngsters in the run-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia, the host will be keen to record another clean sweep over the Caribbean side.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour expects the series against the West Indies, which was crowned T20 World champion for the second time here in 2016, to be quite competitive.

Keeping options open

“I am pretty sure West Indies will be a very competitive team in this format. We want to give opportunities to the young guys, but it is important to start well and win the series,” said Rathour about the possibility of experimentation, including the option of opening the batting with Rishabh Pant, at a virtual press conference ahead of India’s first practice session at the venue on Monday.

According to Rathour, the Indian batters have the potential to deliver in the upcoming T20 World Cup in October and November. “We are working towards the World Cup in Australia... Unfortunately we are struggling a little bit with injuries and a few people are missing out.

“The kind of batting we have, I don’t think we have any issues. All our batters are capable of batting well in those conditions and do well.”

Rathour said playing on big grounds in Ahmedabad and here would prepare the side well for the conditions Down Under. The batting coach strongly backed former India captain Virat Kohli. “He has been batting really well in the nets and we are happy with the kind of preparations he has been putting in. I am certain he will bat well and score runs.”

Strong middle-order

With reference to India’s middle-order doing well in the ODI series, Rathour said, “I have never been concerned about the middle-order. In the ODI series in Ahmedabad the wicket was a little challenging. It was good to see people stepping up after losing early wickets. We managed to get decent scores and won the series 3-0. It is good to see Shreyas (Iyer), Surya (Kumar Yadav) and (Rishabh) Pant doing well in the middle-order.”

Rathour was also happy with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar’s performances. “Good to have two all-rounders. It gives us a lot of flexibility,” he said. Rathour added it was too early to rule out the talented Venkatesh Iyer for any format.