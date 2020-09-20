IPL 2020 | Rashid primed to deliver for SRH

Feels that RCB’s stars will demand the best from bowlers

“You have to bowl the best ball to get rid of world-class players like Virat Kohli, A.B. de Villiers and Aaron Finch,” said Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan as his team gears up to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Monday.

“There are no excuses for bowling bad balls. You have to keep things simple and enjoy the challenges,” Rashid, who turned 22 on Sunday, said at a virtual media interaction.

The challenges

Rashid said the wind and dew factors would challenge slow bowlers, especially in the second half of the tournament.

“Irrespective of the nature of the wickets, which are expected to become spin-friendly as the League progresses, one has to adjust, bowl a consistent line and length and attack the batsmen’s weak zones,” Rashid said.

“I tried out quite a few variations during the last few months. Five different grips, using the shoulder and a quicker action should help me bowl faster and get more turn,” he said.

“I never think of only being a wicket-taker. My job is also to bowl as many dot balls as possible to force the batsmen to take risks,” he said.

“There will be no crowds. But, the idea of ensuring some cheering through a sound system at the ground is good, for it gives extra energy,” Rashid said. “Those who enjoy the bio-bubble the most and remain mentally fresh will be the most successful cricketers here,” he said.

Playing it smart

“We have quite a few batters in the middle-order who can rise to the occasion. Again, it is not all about hitting big sixes but playing smart cricket the way Faf du Plessis did against Mumbai Indians in the opener,” Rashid said.

“This is a different IPL since there are no home or away games. The quicker you adjust the better you perform,” he said.