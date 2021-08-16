Rashid Khan worried about his family, says Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has revealed that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation back home and is not able to get his family out of the country because flight operations have been affected to the ongoing turmoil in the country. Rashid is currently in the UK playing for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred.

“There’s a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he’s worried: he can’t get his family out of Afghanistan and there’s a lot of things happening for him,” said Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

“For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under...for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has — I think that’s probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred so far,” added Pietersen.

ACB chief’s assurance

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Hamid Shinwari assured that the game will not be a casualty in the wake of drastic political change, saying the Taliban “love” and “support” the game.