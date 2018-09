more-in

When India Blue skipper Faiz Fazal received the Duleep Trophy on Friday, he had achieved a rare feat.

The 33-year-old opener, after captaining underdog Vidarbha to a sensational triumph in the Ranji Trophy, had led his sides to victory the Irani and Duleep competitions in the same year. Fazal, who impressed with his astute bowling changes and attacking field placements, was delighted with the achievement. A unique treble it was.