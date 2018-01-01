Ranji Trophy:Vidarbha keeps its tryst with destiny

Quite fittingly, Wasim Jaffer put the finishing touches to the historic script of Vidarbha’s tryst with destiny in this year’s Ranji Trophy.

Though the result was a foregone conclusion, Jaffer ended Vidarbha’s wait by whipping four boundaries, between square leg and fine-leg, in one over from a wayward Kulwant Khejroliya. It was symbolic of how Vidarbha dismissed Delhi’s half-hearted challenge in the final.

The 29-run target for victory was achieved with nine wickets and a day to spare. After Gujarat last year, Vidarbha made history at the Holkar Stadium here in becoming another first-time winner of the National championship.

For Jaffer, who holds the record of most runs in First Class cricket in the country, it was the ninth time that he has been part of the Ranji Trophy-winning team.

Joyous scenes

The former India and Mumbai opener slipped into the background even as the younger members of the team were part of the joyous scenes here.

“Nobody thought I could be part of a Ranji Trophy-winning team one more time,” said the genial 39-year old with 17,824 runs in First Class cricket.

“It is very pleasing to be part of this unit. I don’t know how many more years I have as a cricketer. I don’t know anything other than playing cricket. I am enjoying it thoroughly. This campaign could not have ended in a better way.”

The day, which saw the fall of 14 wickets, saw Delhi capitulate under the pressure of 252-run first innings deficit after Vidarbha innings ended at 547.

Resigned to their fate, the Delhi batsmen — barring Gautam Gambhir, Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey —showed no intent of staying long in the middle.

The team was bowled out for 280, with off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (four for 95) and left-arm spinner Aditya Sarvate (three for 30) gaining from the team’s questionable approach.

For Delhi, the plan of scoring quickly to make a contest of it took off on the wrong note when opener Kunal Chandela failed for the second time in the match.

Unlucky

Gambhir, having hit seven boundaries — including five off Rajneesh Gurbani — in his 37-ball 36 should consider himself unlucky to be given leg-before off the speedster to a delivery, which the television replays suggested, could have missed the leg-stump.

Thereafter, half-centurions Shorey and Rana added 114 runs in a free-flowing manner for the third wicket to raise visions of an extended battle.

But their departures before tea and Himmat Singh soon thereafter, gave Vidarbha hopes of an innings victory.

Much to the delight of Vidarbha, skipper Rishabh Pant and Manan Sharma threw away their wickets in search of quick runs.

If Delhi managed to make Vidarbha bat again, it was only due the 45-run stand between Vikas Mishra and Akash Sudan for the ninth wicket.

In fact, since the inception of Ranji Trophy in 1934, Vidarbha became only the fourth region to become champion.

The other three are Nawanagar (1937), Western India (1944) and Holkar (1946, 1948, 1951 and 1953).

The scores:

Delhi — 1st innings: 295

Vidarbha — 1st innings: Faiz Fazal c Pant b Sudan 67, R. Sanjay b Sudan 31, Wasim Jaffer lbw b Saini 78, G. Satish lbw b Saini 12, Apoorv Wankhede c Pant b Khejroliya 28, Akshay Wakhare c Pant b Saini 17, Akshay Wadkar c Rana b Khejroliya 133, Aditya Sarvate c Pant b Rana 79, Siddhesh Neral c Pant b Saini 74, Rajneesh Gurbani (not out) 0, Askhay Thakare c Shorey b Saini 0; Extras (b-14, lb-3, nb-6, w-5): 28; Total (in 163.3 overs): 547.

Fall of wickets: 1-96, 2-107, 3-133, 4-206, 5-237, 6-246, 7-415, 8-547, 9-547.

Delhi bowling: Akash Sudan 27-3-102-2, Navdeep Saini 36.2-5-135-5, Nitish Rana 13.1-0-32-1, Kulwant Khejroliya 39-8-132-2, Vikas Mishra 38-6-102-0, Dhruv Shorey 10-1-27-0.

Delhi — 2nd innings: Kunal Chandela c Gurbani b Wakhare 9, Gautam Gambhir lbw b Gurbani 36, Dhruv Shorey c Wadkar b Gurbani 62, Nitish Rana c Wadkar b Gurbani 64, Rishabh Pant c Wankhede b Neral 32, Himmat Singh b Wakhare 0, Manan Sharma b Wakhare 8, Vikas Mishra st. Wadkar b Sarvate 34, Navdeep Saini c Sarvwate b Wakhare 5, Akash Sudan c Wankhede b Sarwate 18, Kulwant Khejroliya (not out) 1; Extras (b-8, lb-2, nb-1): 11; Total (in 76 overs): 280.

Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-50, 3-164, 4-189, 5-190, 6-222, 7-228, 8-234, 9-279.

Vidarbha bowling: Gurbani 18-2-92-2, Thakare 12-6-14-0, Wakhare 28-2-95-4, Sarvate 9-1-30-3, Neral 9-1-39-1.

Vidarbha — 2nd innings: Fazal Faiz lbw b Khejroliya 2, R. Sanjay (not out) 9, Wasim Jaffer (not out) 17; Extras (lb-4): 4; Total (for one wkt. in five overs): 32.

Fall of wicket: 1-2.

Delhi bowling: Khejroliya 3-0-21-1, Sudan 2-0-7-0.

Man-of-the-final: Rajneesh Gurbani

Vidarbha won by nine wickets to emerge champion