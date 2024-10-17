From Nanded to Thane, from Kolhapur to Ahmednagar, and from virtually all cricket venues in Mumbai to all possible First Class grounds in and around Pune, the Maharashtra Derby has been staged almost everywhere during its previous 64 Ranji Trophy meetings.From Nanded to Thane, from Kolhapur to Ahmednagar, and from virtually all cricket venues in Mumbai to all possible First Class grounds in and around Pune, the Maharashtra Derby has been staged almost everywhere during its previous 64 Ranji Trophy meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the arch-rivalry between Mumbai and Maharashtra will be revived at a new venue — the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground — bang in the middle of a business hub.

Playing its first game of the season, Mumbai has received a fillip to get its title defence on track after a disappointing loss against Baroda in the opener. Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, will don Mumbai’s whites after two years against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time Suryakumar featured in a Ranji match — at the same venue two Decembers ago — Mumbai lost to Saurashtra. But he will be eager to help his team turn the tide and get the title defence going.

The flamboyant batter had a prolonged stint on Thursday — for almost 90 minutes — at the pitch just outside the square. He will be desperate to help out Ajinkya Rahane and also possibly make a point to the national selectors to not treat him as a one-format specialist.

selection headache

ADVERTISEMENT

Suryakumar’s addition has given the Mumbai think-tank a selection headache. Just like in the Irani Cup game at the beiginning of the month, when Sarfaraz Khan was available, veteran Siddhesh Lad — who scored a valiant 59 in the fourth innings in Baroda — may have to sit out.

Maharashtra, with the new coach-captain combination of Gaikwad and Sulakshan Kulkarni — a Mumbai stalwart — also finds itself in a similar position after conceding the innings lead to Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar last week.

Reading a slightly underprepared pitch and getting its combination right will be the key for Maharashtra. Not to mention the fact that Gaikwad will have to fire if Maharashtra hopes to have an upper hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent results of Mumbai-Maharashtra matches:December 2022: Draw (first innings tied, Wankhede Stadium)

December 2018: Draw (Maharashtra innings lead, Gahunje, Pune)

January 2014 (quarterfinal): Maharashtra won by eight wickets, Wankhede Stadium

December 2007: Draw (Maharashtra innings lead, Wankhede Stadium)

January 2007: Mumbai won by an innings and 154 runs, Nashik.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.