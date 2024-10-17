GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai gets Suryakumar boost for the Maharashtra Derby

India’s T20I captain will don the team’s whites after two years; Skipper Gaikwad will have to fire if the visitors hope to have an upper hand

Published - October 17, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Key player: Maharashtra captain Gaikwad will be eager to come good.

Key player: Maharashtra captain Gaikwad will be eager to come good. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

From Nanded to Thane, from Kolhapur to Ahmednagar, and from virtually all cricket venues in Mumbai to all possible First Class grounds in and around Pune, the Maharashtra Derby has been staged almost everywhere during its previous 64 Ranji Trophy meetings.From Nanded to Thane, from Kolhapur to Ahmednagar, and from virtually all cricket venues in Mumbai to all possible First Class grounds in and around Pune, the Maharashtra Derby has been staged almost everywhere during its previous 64 Ranji Trophy meetings.

On Friday, the arch-rivalry between Mumbai and Maharashtra will be revived at a new venue — the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground — bang in the middle of a business hub.

Playing its first game of the season, Mumbai has received a fillip to get its title defence on track after a disappointing loss against Baroda in the opener. Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, will don Mumbai’s whites after two years against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Maharashtra.

Shardul will look forward to his battle against Gaikwad.

Shardul will look forward to his battle against Gaikwad. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The last time Suryakumar featured in a Ranji match — at the same venue two Decembers ago — Mumbai lost to Saurashtra. But he will be eager to help his team turn the tide and get the title defence going.

The flamboyant batter had a prolonged stint on Thursday — for almost 90 minutes — at the pitch just outside the square. He will be desperate to help out Ajinkya Rahane and also possibly make a point to the national selectors to not treat him as a one-format specialist.

selection headache

Suryakumar’s addition has given the Mumbai think-tank a selection headache. Just like in the Irani Cup game at the beiginning of the month, when Sarfaraz Khan was available, veteran Siddhesh Lad — who scored a valiant 59 in the fourth innings in Baroda — may have to sit out.

Maharashtra, with the new coach-captain combination of Gaikwad and Sulakshan Kulkarni — a Mumbai stalwart — also finds itself in a similar position after conceding the innings lead to Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar last week.

Reading a slightly underprepared pitch and getting its combination right will be the key for Maharashtra. Not to mention the fact that Gaikwad will have to fire if Maharashtra hopes to have an upper hand.

Recent results of Mumbai-Maharashtra matches:December 2022: Draw (first innings tied, Wankhede Stadium)

December 2018: Draw (Maharashtra innings lead, Gahunje, Pune)

January 2014 (quarterfinal): Maharashtra won by eight wickets, Wankhede Stadium

December 2007: Draw (Maharashtra innings lead, Wankhede Stadium)

January 2007: Mumbai won by an innings and 154 runs, Nashik.

Published - October 17, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.