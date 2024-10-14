Ranji Trophy | Well begun is half done, knows Tamil Nadu’s Gurjapneet

Gurjapneet Singh couldn’t have asked for a better start to his First Class career, coming up with a match-winning performance to help Tamil Nadu kickstart its 2024-25 Ranji Trophy campaign on a winning note against Saurashtra.

“I am very happy that I got a six-wicket haul (six for 22) on debut. I didn’t get a wicket in the first inning, so my focus was to bowl the right lengths and areas, knowing wickets will come if I am patient,” said Gurjapneet.

The 25-year-old, who has been a net bowler for CSK and most recently bowled to the Indian Test squad ahead of the Bangladesh series, was impressive in how quickly he adjusted his plans on day three.

The highlight of his six scalps was Cheteshwar Pujara, who he trapped leg-before, and the lanky left-arm pacer was pleased with the dismissal. “Once I came around the wicket after my first two overs, I got some assistance, going past the edge a few times. Then I bowled a few bouncers before pitching one up that straightened a bit,” he explained.

For Gurjapneet, playing for TN was the culmination of a journey that started seven years ago when he moved from Ambala (Haryana) to Chennai to pursue the sport.

“I was not getting chances back home, so my coach (Anil Mashi) advised me to go to Chennai in 2017-18 because of the professional league structure. I played college cricket and got to play in the TNCA third division for Egmore RC,” added Gurjapneet, who did his B.A. and M.A. from Guru Nanak College.

Bowling in the college nets, the home base for India Cements’ league teams, paved the way for his TNPL debut for Dindigul Dragons in 2021. However, a lower back injury meant he didn’t play for a year before returning strongly in 2023. Since then, he has slowly increased his workload in league cricket and was impressive in the Buchi Babu tournament earlier this year, bowling long spells, which earned him his maiden Ranji call-up.

The pacer knows there is a long road ahead. “Right now, I don’t swing the ball into the right-hander much, and that is something I am working on, trying to build my muscle memory,” he said.

For now, TN will be glad Gurjapneet decided to move here, and as the adage goes, well begun is half done.

