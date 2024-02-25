GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranji Trophy | We are a team that is hungry and enjoying each other’s success: TN coach Kulkarni

February 25, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Coimbatore

S. Dipak Ragav

“After we defeated Saurashtra in the previous season, we had to go home as we did not qualify for the knockouts, and they went on to win the title. This time, we beat them again, and we hope to win the trophy,” said Sandeep Warrier after Tamil Nadu’s thumping win in the quarterfinals here on Sunday.

The pacer played an important role, taking five wickets in the match on a pitch skewed heavily in favour of the spinners and came for praise from both the skipper and coach.

“We did better than what we expected of ourselves. I thought we could try to win by the fourth day, but we did not expect to do it on the third day,” remarked R. Sai Kishore, who led from the front with both bat and ball.

“Everyone showed up under pressure. The lower-order contribution is important, and that is where matches get decided. We are trying to give batting to everyone in the nets, and I am happy it is showing results,” said the TN skipper about the crucial last-wicket partnership that got the team’s lead past 150.

An impressive part of TN’s bowling was how the left-arm spinners kept Cheteshwar Pujara silent in both innings. “We did not want to give air to the deliveries so that he couldn’t use his feet. We wanted to pin him to the crease and block his scoring areas, which worked,” Sai Kishore explained.

Meanwhile, coach Sulkashan Kulkarni said, “To beat a team like Saurashtra that too by an innings is fantastic. We are a team that is hungry and enjoying each other’s success.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.