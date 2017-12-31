Ranji Trophy: Wadkar and Sarvate deflate Delhi

A combination of pluck and luck has put Vidarbha in a position from where it can almost finalise its celebration to mark its maiden Ranji Trophy triumph here.

Backed by a vociferous bunch of Nagpur-based supporters who cheered every run and encouraged the batsmen all of Sunday, Vidarbha raced past Delhi’s 295 to reach 528 for seven for a massive 233-run first innings lead on the third day.

From 246 for six at the fall of veteran Wasim Jaffer’s wicket, Vidarbha hit Delhi hard and never looked back. Nagpur’s Akshay Wadkar (133 batting, 16x4, 1x6) and his successive century-partnerships with his Navniketan Club teammate Aditya Sarvate (79, 11x4) and Siddesh Neral (56 batting, 4x6, 4x4) tilted the scales firmly in Vidarbha’s favour.

Vidarbha took the lead in the first session that produced 130 runs in 31 overs. Another 108 runs came off 36 overs that left Delhi deflated in the extended post-lunch period. Vidarbha consolidated the gains by adding 84 runs in 22 overs during the wicket-less final session.

Resigned look

Barring an extraordinary sequence of events in the remaining two days, an exasperated Delhi is not expected to threaten Vidarbha’s fairytale finish to its dream campaign. In fact, Delhi already wears a resigned-look after being well and truly outplayed by an inspired Vidarbha.

To make a match of it, Delhi needs to score at least 450 runs in the second innings, that too, in good time to give its bowlers an opportunity to come hard at Vidarbha on a fifth-day pitch.

On this day, Delhi’s poor catching benefited Jaffer in the first over and later Aditya Sarvate, who were dropped by Kunal Chandela and Gautam Gambhir, in the slips, respectively. Neral was luckier twice against Kulwant Khejroliya and again when when Vikas Mishra dropped him at mid-on off Navdeep Saini.

Delhi was also hurt by the captaincy of 20-year-old Rishabh Pant that remained consistent with his lack of experience. With an injured left-arm spinner Manan Sharma unavailable to bowl, Pant pressed his pace-spearhead for a spell of 8.5 overs this morning during which the second new ball was also taken.

The decision obviously did not let Saini, having struck twice this morning, have a ‘go’ at the new batsmen.

Aggressive knock

With Saini out of the attack, Wadkar and an aggressive Sarvate made merry. Akash Sudan was taken for four boundaries in three overs and before long, the batsmen had taken command.

Sarvate was more impressive as he unleashed his strokeplay. The counter-attack took Delhi by surprise and runs came thick and fast.

With Wadkar joining the act, Vidarbha wasted no time in seizing the lead in the pre-lunch session by scoring at 4.17 runs per over. The duo went on to add 169 runs for the seventh wicket off 288 deliveries and more importantly, broke Delhi’s will to fight.

Though Sarvate missed a deserving century by falling to part-timer Nitish Rana, Neral ensured that Vidarbha had more reasons to cheer during the 113-run ongoing eighth-wicket stand.

After warming up with a six off Rana, Neral hit three more off Khejroliya and made the left-arm paceman feel worse by escaping a return catch after the bowler was found to have overstepped.

The scores:

Delhi — 1st innings: 295

Vidarbha — 1st innings: Faiz Fazal c Pant b Sudan 67, R. Sanjay b Sudan 31, Wasim Jaffer lbw b Saini 78, Ganesh Satish lbw b Saini 12, Apoorv Wankhede c Pant b Khejroliya 28, Akshay Wakhare c Pant b Saini 17, Akshay Wadkar (batting) 133, Aditya Sarvate c Pant b Rana 79, Siddhesh Neral (batting) 56; Extras (b-14, lb-3, nb-5, w-5): 27; Total (for seven wkts. in 156 overs): 528.

Fall of wickets: 1-96, 2-107, 3-133, 4-206, 5-237, 6-246, 7-415.

Delhi bowling: Akash Sudan 27-3-102-2, Navdeep Saini 32.5-4-126-3, Nitish Rana 13.1-0-32-1, Kulwant Khejroliya 35-5-122-1, Vikas Mishra 38-6-102-0, Dhruv Shorey 10-1-27-0.