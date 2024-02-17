Ranji Trophy | Getting a century in a must-win game is special: Vijay Shankar

February 17, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Salem

Vijay Shankar celebrated his 50th Ranji Trophy match in style by slamming his ninth First-Class century (130) and posting his highest score in the format.

“Personally, it is an important knock for me because it is my 50th game for TN. I have been getting 50s in the last few games, so getting a 100 in a must-win game is special,” said the all-rounder after the second day’s play.

Last year, the 33-year-old had a good domestic season with three tons and followed it up with a good IPL but couldn’t find a place in the South Zone Duleep or Deodhar Trophy squad. He also had to forgo a county stint because of his first-division commitments.

Speaking candidly about his state of mind before the season, he said, “Mentally, it was tough for me because when you don’t play the next level after a good season, you have to start from scratch. It was hurting and very disappointing.”

“But I just now want to focus on my work ethic. Selections, if it has to happen, it will.”

