Ranji Trophy | Getting a century in a must-win game is special: Vijay Shankar

February 17, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Salem

S. Dipak Ragav
Vijay Shankar in action against Punjab on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match held at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.

Vijay Shankar in action against Punjab on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match held at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Vijay Shankar celebrated his 50th Ranji Trophy match in style by slamming his ninth First-Class century (130) and posting his highest score in the format.

“Personally, it is an important knock for me because it is my 50th game for TN. I have been getting 50s in the last few games, so getting a 100 in a must-win game is special,” said the all-rounder after the second day’s play.

Last year, the 33-year-old had a good domestic season with three tons and followed it up with a good IPL but couldn’t find a place in the South Zone Duleep or Deodhar Trophy squad. He also had to forgo a county stint because of his first-division commitments.

Speaking candidly about his state of mind before the season, he said, “Mentally, it was tough for me because when you don’t play the next level after a good season, you have to start from scratch. It was hurting and very disappointing.”

“But I just now want to focus on my work ethic. Selections, if it has to happen, it will.”

