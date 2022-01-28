Ranji Trophy to be held in two phases: Jay Shah

Mr. Shah noted that his team is working closely to mitigate any kind of health risk caused by the pandemic, while ensuring a highly competitive red-ball cricket contest

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement, "The Board has decided to conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. In the first phase, we plan to complete all matches of the league stage while the knockouts will be held in June.”

Mr. Shah also said, “Ranji Trophy is our most prestigious domestic competition, which has been providing Indian Cricket with an enviable talent pool every year. It is absolutely important that we take all necessary steps to safeguard the interest of this premier event.”

The pandemic had played spoilsport last season as well when the BCCI could only organise two men's white-ball tournaments (Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy).

The BCCI paid 50% of the earlier match fee as compensation to all first-class cricketers who endured financial losses due to Ranji's cancellation last year.