Ranji Trophy | TN, Himachal look to get back on track

Both Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh will look to get their Ranji Trophy campaign back on track when the two teams face off at the NPR College grounds here on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu lost to Karnataka while HP went down to Saurashtra in their season openers last week.

Tamil Nadu lost a close match here after the last wicket fell in the final over of the day. Himachal too put up a good fight before eventually losing by five wickets, defending 162 in the final innings in Dharamsala.

This match was originally scheduled to be held in Tirunelveli before rains forced the contest to be shifted to Dindigul.

No Vijay, Karthik

TN wouldn’t mind that as it will have some extra knowledge about the wicket here which could be crucial, considering star players M. Vijay and Dinesh Karthik — who slammed 113 in the first innings — are not available for this match.

TN coach D. Vasu felt that the absence of stars means the youngsters should be ready to grab their chances.

After a good start, chasing 181 for victory, TN struggled to get runs in the second session on the final day. The coach wants his batsmen to show more intent.

Need to be positive

“Our batsmen need to be a little bit more positive. That is the key. We got bogged down in the middle overs after getting a good start. If the ball is there to be hit, you must do it. Don’t wait for a rank [bad] ball.

“That’s where it is important to come out and show that you are stronger than the other guy.

“Our intent should be more positive and we shouldn’t let the other team’s bowler settle down,” Vasu added.

It will be interesting to see if Tamil Nadu names an extra batsman after playing just six in the previous game, considering the team won’t have Vijay and Karthik.

For Himachal, a lot will depend on opener Prashant Chopra and allrounder Rishi Dhawan to contribute their might.

Vaibhav impresses

Debutant pacer Vaibhav Arora, who starred in the first match with nine wickets, will be keen on a repeat performance.