RANJI TROPHY | Thyagarajan spins Hyderabad to an innings win over Pondicherry

A splendid bowling performance by Hyderabad left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan (seven for 106) dashed whatever hopes Pondicherry had of salvaging a draw as the home team eventually wrapped up the contest by an innings and 50 runs on the fourth and final day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Monday. This was Thyagarajan’s 10th five-wicket haul in 23 Ranji matches.

Opener Ganga Sridhar Raju struck a fine, maiden Ranji century (106, 214b, 11x4, 1x6) as he showed how to counter the home team attack on a pitch which displayed signs of wear and tear, especially after lunch. No doubt, Sridhar was lucky to be dropped twice — on 87 and 94 — off left-arm pacer Chama Milind and left-arm spinner Aniketh Reddy.

Pondicherry captain Arun Karthick (17) was the first to depart in the morning, unlucky to be given out lbw to pacer Rakshann Readdi.

But, it was part time off-spinner Rohit Rayudu who struck a major blow, 40 minutes before lunch when he had the well-set Sridhar bowled, trying to sweep a length ball.

From then on, Hyderabad bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Though there was some resistance from the likes of Akash Kargave (31), Marimuthu Vinkeshwaran (21) and the stubborn Ankit Sharma (22 n.o., 82b, 4x4) there was no real partnership to threaten the hosts.

Thyagarajan ensured that there were no more dramatic turn-arounds as he chipped away at regular intervals. He bowled a perfect line and length and often got the ball to spin sharply away.

The other left-arm spinner Aniketh, who took six wickets in the first innings, was below par and went wicketless. In pace, Milind was exceptional again.

With this win Hyderabad now has seven points from three games.

The scores: Hyderabad — 1st innings: 536/8 decl in 163 overs.

Pondicherry — 1st innings: 153 in 49.2 overs.

Pondicherry — 2nd innings: G. Sridhar Raju b Rohit Rayudu 106, Ajay Rohera st Radesh b Thyagarajan 69, Aman Khan c Milind b Thyagarajan 11, Arun Karthick lbw b Rakshann 17, Anand Bais c Radesh b Thyagarajan 19, Akash Kargave c Radesh b Milind 31, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran lbw b Thyagarajan 21, Ankit Sharma (not out) 22, Satish Jangir lbw b Thyagarajan 2, Sagar Udeshi lbw b Thyagarajan 4, Gourav Yadav lbw b Thyagarajan 0; Extras (b-21, lb-7, w-3): 31; Total (in 119.3 overs): 333.

Fall of wickets: 1-122, 2-140, 3-197, 4-228, 5-248, 6-281, 7-313, 8-325, 9-329.

Hyderabad bowling: Milind 17-4-36-1, Rakshann 17-7-35-1, Rohit Rayudu 16-6-34-1, Kartikeya 5-2-19-0, Aniketh 28-7-69-0, Thyagarajan 34.3-9-106-7, Abhirath 1-0-2-0, Tanmay 1-0-4-0.

Hyderabad won by an innings & 50 runs.