Ranji Trophy | Tamil Nadu pacers condemn Saurashtra to an innings defeat

Gurjapneet Singh made a dream debut, scalping a brilliant six-wicket haul (14-5-22-6) to propel Tamil Nadu to an emphatic innings and 70-run victory over Saurashtra in the opening round of the Ranji Trophy clash at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saurashtra, needing another 129 runs to make TN bat again, resumed the final day on 35 for five and was bundled for 94 in its second innings, folding under 90 minutes.

TN, which usually relies on its spinners to do the job at home, had its pacers to thank this time as they produced a disciplined performance and took 15 of the 20 wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commendable job

Earlier, the ground staff did a commendable job getting the venue ready for an on-time start after heavy downpours on Sunday afternoon flooded the outfield. Once the rain relented in the evening, the staff worked until late last night, using two motors to pump out standing water and employing the Super Soppers early in the morning to ensure there was no delay.

Gurjapneet, who took four wickets on day three, completed his five-for when he dismissed the experienced Arpit Vasavada, caught at second slip while poking outside the off-stump.

The left-arm seamer then sent Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s off-stump cartwheeling as the batter was stuck on the backfoot to a full delivery that came in and scooted low.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheldon Jackson (38) and Jaydev Unadkat delayed the inevitable, finding a few boundaries before skipper R. Sai Kishore had the latter trapped in front for the second time in this contest.

The other debutant pacer, R. Sonu Yadav (three for 29), removed the final two wickets, dismissing Jackson and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya caught in the slips to help TN pocket seven points.

The scores: Saurashtra — 1st innings: 203.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: 367.

Saurashtra — 2nd innings: Harvik Desai b Sonu 5, Chirag Jani c Andre b Gurjapneet 3, Parshwaraj Rana c Jagadeesan b Gurjapneet 6, Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Gurjapneet 0, Arpit Vasavada c Shahrukh b Gurjapneet 22, Prerark Mankad c Jagadeesan b Gurjapneet 1, Sheldon Jackson c Shahrukh b Sonu 38, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja b Gurjapneet 0, Jaydev Unadkat lbw b Sai Kishore 15, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya c Shahrukh b Sonu 4, Navneet Vora (not out) 2; Total (in 40.4 overs): 94.

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-9, 3-13, 4-14, 5-16, 6-57, 7-61, 8-90, 9-90.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Gurjapneet 14-5-22-6, Sonu 11.4-4-29-3, Mohammed 9-1-30-0, Sai Kishore 4-1-10-1, Shahrukh 2-0-3-0.

PoM: Gurjapneet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.