Ranji Trophy | Vijay Shankar completes century as Tamil Nadu holds a slight edge

February 18, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Salem

On an engrossing day of cricket, Tamil Nadu had a slight edge against Punjab at the end of day two of the final Ranji Trophy league match at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground on Saturday. Riding on overnight centurion Indrajith’s 187 (295b, 10x4, 1x6) and Vijay Shankar’s 130 (271b, 12x4, 1x6), the hosts posted a competitive total of 435 in its first innings. In reply, Punjab finished on 141 for four, adrift by 294 runs on a pitch that is starting to assist the spinners.

The two batters picked up from where they left off on day one and played sensible cricket in the first session. Vijay Shankar quickly reached his century in style by lofting off-spinner Sukhwinder for a six over long-on and Indrajith got to his 150 with a late-cut four through third-man.

Mandeep Singh’s men pulled things back in the last 30 minutes before lunch with three quick wickets.

Off-spinner Jass Inder Singh struck twice in three balls to dismiss Vijay Shankar and R.S. Mokit Hariharan, while Abhishek Sharma sent back M. Mohammed. Punjab then quickly bundled out TN post-lunch, with Indrajith the last batter to be dismissed — 13 short of his double-hundred. In reply, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh came out guns blazing with a flurry of boundaries and took their side to 84 for two in 20 overs at tea to cap off a perfect passage of play for the visitors.

But, the home team fought back in the final session, with left-arm spinner Sai Kishore drying the runs from one end. Anmolpreet and Nehal Wadhera set a good platform for Punjab with a 71-run stand for the third wicket.

However, against the run of play, Mohammed Ali had Anmolpreet bowled when he attempted to cut a delivery that came in and ricocheted off his pads to the stumps. Soon, Ajith Ram bowled Wadhera through the gate when attempting a booming drive to help TN wrest back control of the match.

The scores:

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: S. Lokeshwar lbw b Kaul 10, N. Jagadeesan c Wadhera b Sukhwinder 22, Pradosh Ranjan Paul c Wadhera b Sukhwinder 20, B. Indrajith st Malhotra b Prerit 187, Mohammed Ali c Malhotra b Abhishek 27, Vijay Shankar b Jass Inder 130, R.S. Mokit Hariharan st Malhotra b Jass Inder 2, M. Mohammed b Abhishek 8, R. Sai Kishore c Mandeep b Sukhwinder 20, S. Ajith Ram c Abhishek b Sukhwinder 0, Sandeep Warier (not out) 0; Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-3, w-1): 9; Total (in 131.4 overs): 435.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-47, 3-64, 4-107, 5-388, 6-390, 7-401, 8-427, 9-435.

Punjab bowling: Kaul 15-1-35-1, Sanvir 7-1-27-0, Prerit 30.4-2-95-1, Abhishek 25-1-89-2, Jass Inder 21-1-77-2, Sukhwinder 31-5-99-4, Wadhera 2-0-8-0.

Punjab — 1st innings: Prabhsimran Singh lbw b Ajith Ram 24, Abhishek Sharma c Lokeshwar b Warrier 7, Anmolpreet Singh b Mohamed Ali 41, Nehal Wadhera b Ajith Ram 43, Mandeep Singh (batting) 18, Anmol Malhotra (batting) 3; Extras (b-4, lb-1): 5; Total (for four wkts. in 46 overs): 141.

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-37, 3-108, 4-131.

TN bowling: Warrier 5-0-31-1, Mohammed 2-0-5-0, Ajith Ram 12-4-34-2 , Sai Kishore 18-7-42-0, Pradosh 3-1-11-0, Mohamed Ali 6-2-13-1.