Ranji Trophy | Bowlers put Karnataka in the driver’s seat against Tamil Nadu

Karnataka’s bowlers, led by off-spinner K. Shashi Kumar (three for 41), produced a disciplined bowling effort and ran through the Tamil Nadu top-order to get their side into a commanding position on day two of the Ranji Trophy match here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Resuming at 288 for five, the visitors were bowled out for 366, with overnight batter Hardik Raj completing his maiden half-century and wicketkeeper-batter S. Sharath chipping in with a vital 45.

In reply, Tamil Nadu was tottering at 129 for seven at the end of day, losing seven wickets for 68 runs, with its batters showing poor application and technique.

Only N. Jagadeesan (40) looked comfortable taking on the spinners. He got the side off to a good start with a 51-run stand with fellow-opener Vimal Khumar before the latter was bowled around his legs while trying to sweep left-arm spinner Hardik.

Soon after, Shashi Kumar struck twice in one over, removing the well-set Jagadeesan trapped leg-before and then accounting for Pradosh Ranjan Paul two balls later, caught at cover off a leading edge.

Just when TN looked to rebuild, the pacers got into the act pushing the hosts into deeper trouble when V. Vyshak had S. Lokeshwar caught at slip with an superb rising delivery at the stroke of tea.

Kaverappa then snuffed out Vijay Shankar after the break, caught at third slip while flashing at a wide delivery as TN slumped to 93 for five.

The Karnataka bowlers were impeccable with their line and lengths giving nothing away to the TN batters, who struggled to rotate the strike and could manage only five boundaries and a six.

With TN needing another 87 runs to avoid the follow-on, Mayank Agarwal’s men will feel they are within striking distance of a big win that would almost seal the side’s place in the knockouts.

The scores:

Karnataka — 1st innings: R. Samarth b Ajith Ram 57, Mayank Agarwal b Sai Kishore 20, Devdutt Padikkal c&b Pradosh 151, Nikin Jose c Jagadeesan b Sai Kishore 13, Manish Pandey lbw b Ajith Ram 1, Kishan Bedare c Pradosh b Sai Kishore 3, Hardik Raj c Jagadeesan b Mohammed 51, S. Sharath b Ajith Ram 45, V. Vyshak b Mohammed 0, K. Shashi Kumar st Jagadeesan b Ajith Ram 9, V. Kaverappa (not out) 0; Extras (b-4, lb-10, w-2): 16; Total (in 119.4 overs): 366.

Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-167, 3-226, 4-231, 5-234, 6-288, 7-329, 8-333, 9-365

Tamil Nadu bowling: Warrier 22-2-75-0, Sai Kishore 34-7-102-3 , Mohammed 15-3-46-2, Pradosh 11-1-31-1, Vijay Shankar 7-0-20-0, Ajith Ram 29.4-4-75-4, Boopathi 1-0-3-0.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Vimal Khumar b Hardik 14, N. Jagadeesan lbw b Shashi Kumar 40, Pradosh Ranjan Paul c Manish b Shashi Kumar 5, B. Indrajith (batting) 35, S. Lokeshwar c Padikkal b Vyshak 3, Vijay Shankar c Bedare b Kaverappa 6, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar lbw b Shashi Kumar 8, R. Sai Kishore c Bedare b Hardik 2, M. Mohammed (batting) 3; Extras (b-8, lb-2, nb-3): 13; Total (for seven wkts. in 56 overs): 129.

Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-66, 3-67, 4-80, 5-93, 6-111, 7-119.

Karnataka bowling: Hardik 19-4-47-2, Kaverappa 12-2-12-1, Vyshak 10-0-19-1, Shashi Kumar 15-1-41-3.

