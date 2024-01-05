Ranji Trophy | Mohammed and Warrier call the shots as TN restricts Gujarat

January 05, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Valsad

Medium-pacer M. Mohammed (five for 44) made a strong comeback into the Tamil Nadu side with a five-wicket haul to help his side bowl out Gujarat for 236 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy (Elite Group C) clash here at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium on Friday.

The 32-year-old — dropped from the side last season — broke the game open in the session after tea with a spirited spell in which he took three wickets in two overs. He removed two set batters as TN clawed back into the game after Gujarat was cruising at 185 for three. At the other end, fellow-pacer Sandeep Warrier chipped in with a four-wicket haul.

Earlier, the day’s proceedings commenced 75 minutes late due to dense fog, and TN had no hesitation in electing to field in helpful conditions for the pacers.

The visitors dealt early blows when Warrier and Mohammed got a wicket each in the first two overs to dismiss the Gujarat openers. Manan Hingrajia (65) and Kshitij Patel then steadied things and ensured that there were no further hiccups until lunch.

Then, Hingrajia and Umang Rohit Kumar (76) got the home team into a strong position with a 125-run partnership for the fourth wicket as both batters made valuable contributions. Rohit Kumar played with assured footwork, getting onto the front foot to essay some beautiful drives and flicks as the hosts finished the second session strongly at 172 for three.

Mohammed got the breakthrough shortly after tea when he bowled Rohit Kumar with a delivery that seamed in. In the next over, he removed Hingrajia caught behind before having Urvil Patel caught at covers as Gujarat slumped to 188 for six. Warrier then scalped the next three wickets before Mohammed, fittingly, closed out the innings to clinch a memorable five-for.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings: Aarya Desai lbw b Warrier 4, Priyank Panchal c Jagadeesan b Mohammed 0, Manan Hingrajia c Indrajith b Mohammed 65, Kshitij Patel lbw b Trilok 33, Umang Rohitkumar b Mohammed 76, Urvil Patel c Sachin b Mohammed 0, Ripal Patel c&b Warrier 27, Chintan Gaja c Jagadeesan b Warrier 13, Ravi Bishnoi c Sudharsan b Warrier 4, Priyajitsing Jadeja c Jagadeesan b Mohammed 2, Arzan Nagwaswalla (not out) 2; Extras (b-4, lb-3, w-1, nb-2): 10; Total (in 72.3 overs): 236.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-6, 3-61, 4-186, 5-187, 6-188, 7-210, 8-225, 9-232.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Warrier 19-5-57-4, Mohammed 18.3-7-44-5, Sai Kishore 16-4-45-0, Trilok 8-1-44-0, Vijay Shankar 5-0-14-0, Washington 5-0-16-0, Pradosh 1-0-9-0.

Toss: TN.

