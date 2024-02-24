February 24, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Coimbatore

Half-centuries from B. Indrajith (80), M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (65), and R. Sai Kishore (60) ensured Tamil Nadu moved into a strong position with a 117-run lead against Saurashtra at the end of day two of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals here at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science ground on Saturday.

At stumps, TN finished on 300 for six with Vijay Shankar and S. Mohammed Ali at the crease.

Skipper Sai Kishore – who walked in as a nightwatchman on day one – showed his batting prowess to ensure his side started the day well. The left-handed batter looked solid in defence and was also adept at using the long handle, hitting clean sixes through the leg side.

Saurashtra had an opening in the morning session when left-arm spinner Parth Bhut removed N. Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul. But Sai Kishore and Indrajith steadied things till lunch and kept the visitor from getting a foot in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indrajith showed again why he is such a vital cog in TN’s batting line-up, playing a flawless knock when the match was evenly poised at 134 for four. He had good support from Boopathi, and the right-left combo ensured the bowlers couldn’t settle into a rhythm and helped the home team take the lead before tea.

Both batters quickly upped the ante in the final session, scoring boundaries at will. Indrajith, who took 79 balls for his first boundary, switched gears seamlessly by stepping out to hit down the ground or using the depth of the crease to play his trademark late cuts against the spinners.

Boopathi, too, grew in confidence and punished the bowlers whenever they pitched it short, using the cut shots effectively to bring up his second half-century of the season.

Though both batters were dismissed against the run of play, the duo’s 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket had by then put TN in the driver’s seat.

The scores: Saurashtra - 1st innings: 183.

Tamil Nadu - 1st innings: R. Vimal Khumar b Jani 5, N. Jagadeesan lbw b Bhut 37, R. Sai Kishore c Desai b Unadkat 60, Pradosh Ranjan Paul b Bhut 13, B. Indrajith c&b Dharmendrasinh 80, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar b Yuvrajsinh 65, Vijay Shankar (batting) 14, Mohammed Ali (batting) 17, Extras (b-6, lb-3): 9; Total (for six wkts in 100 overs): 300.

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-63, 3-85, 4-134, 5-253, 6-267.

Saurashtra bowling: Unadkat 16-2-45-1, Jani 9-3-14-1, Dharmendrasinh 31-6-79-1, Yuvrajsinh 16-0-77-1, Bhut 28-6-76-2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.