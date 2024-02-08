ADVERTISEMENT

Ranji Trophy | Tamil Nadu, Karnataka to renew old rivalries in high-stakes clash

February 08, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Chennai

With the winner almost certain to advance to the knock-outs, it will be a fascinating battle between the hosts’ spinners against the batting might of the visitor which is bolstered by Mayank’s return

S. Dipak Ragav

Mainstay: Mayank will play a huge role as Karnataka relies on its batting to counter the spin trial it is likely to face. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

In the age of Twenty 20 and franchise cricket, the Ranji Trophy might not get the same attention it deserves as the country’s premier domestic tournament. But every now and then, there is a buzz surrounding a Ranji encounter. On Friday, old rivalries will be renewed when Tamil Nadu takes on Karnataka in the penultimate match of Elite Group-C here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The stakes can’t be higher for both sides, as whoever comes out ahead at the end of this encounter will feel they have a foot in the knock-outs. The neighbours are evenly matched with contrasting strengths and are tied on top of the group, having 21 points, with the hosts ahead on run quotient and two bonus points.

With the wind behind its sails after three consecutive outright wins, Tamil Nadu will look to bank on its spin strength again on a red-soil pitch at Chepauk. The team’s top-order, led by N. Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul and B. Indrajith, is in good touch while left-arm spinners R. Sai Kishore and S. Ajith Ram have bowled the team to victories with able support from pacer Sandeep Warrier.

Sai Kishore and B. Indrajith in a practise session on the eve of Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Meanwhile, Karnataka is battle-hardened after prevailing over Tripura and Railways in its last two matches, which were nail-biters. However, with an inexperienced spin attack, the visitors must rely on its pace bowling strength and solid batting depth to come out on top in spin-friendly conditions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The team got a boost with the return of the in-form Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Mayank Agarwal. The latter has recovered from a freakish incident when he accidentally consumed toxic liquid that he mistook for water on a flight and missed the previous game against Railways.

The last time the two sides met in the Ranji Trophy, Karnataka got the better of TN in Dindigul by 26 runs in a match that saw fortunes swinging wildly until the last session on the final day. A similar game would be befitting of a clash of the table-toppers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US